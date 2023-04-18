Liam Gallagher Calls Coachella a ‘Pathetic Festival’

Liam Gallagher has shared a brief but controversial opinion surrounding Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

The Oasis frontman took to Twitter on Tuesday (April 18), to reply to fan who was unhappy this year’s headliner Frank Ocean’s performance, urging Gallagher to perform at the festival and “show him how it’s done.”

In response, Gallagher simply wrote, “Pathetic festival.”

When another fan reminded the star that Oasis performed at the festival back in 2002, Gallagher replied, “Never wouldn’t catch me at an establishment like that.”

The first weekend of Coachella featured headliners Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and a closing headlining set from Frank Ocean, whose divisive performance led to disappointment from fans when the livestream of his set was cancelled at the last minute, the artist offered no merch for sale and Ocean took the stage an hour late to sing what was described as a low-energy set of reworked songs from his catalog.

Following the performance, Ocean’s team confirmed to Billboard that he suffered an ankle injury during on-site rehearsals in the week before the show that required last-minute production changes, including scrapping a planned on-stage ice rink that was built for the performance. The skaters cast for the show then still joined Ocean onstage and wore custom Prada puffer jackets, acting as impromptu backup dancers.