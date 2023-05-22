Lewis Capaldi Pokes Fun at Internet ‘Discourse’ Over Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Dating Rumors

Lewis Capaldi is giving his two cents on that whole Taylor Swift, Matty Healy thing. Amid swirling rumors that the “Anti-Hero” pop star is now dating the 1975 frontman following her breakup from Joe Alwyn, Capaldi is poking fun at fans who can’t seem to get enough of the gossip, speculation and brimming controversy surrounding the two stars’ love lives.

In a Monday (May 22) TikTok, dramatically-edited clips show the “Someone You Loved” singer shaking his head in faux concern and satirically gazing off into the distance in deep thought, all while Carl Orff’s famous “O Fortuna” symphony rages on in the background. “Random people on the internet preparing to give their thoughts on the ‘Taylor swift/Matty Healy discourse,'” Capaldi wrote in text layered over the video.

In his caption, the 26-year-old musician further parodied invested fans by writing, “the world must hear what i have to say.”

Suspicions that Swift and Healy were linked first sent the internet into a frenzy earlier this month, just weeks after news of the “Bejeweled” musician’s breakup from Alwyn went public. Per Capaldi’s point, the matter has pretty much been a trending topic on Twitter nonstop ever since, with many spectators commenting specifically on Healy’s past controversies (including his participation in a racist conversation mocking Ice Spice, as well as his admission that he watches pornography in which women of color are “brutalized”).

For instance, a large camp of Swifties drafted and mass-reposted an open letter calling for Swift to break up with Healy using the hashtag “#SpeakUpNow,” a play on Tay’s upcoming album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). “[Healy] has been involved in acts and controversies that deeply trouble us,” the letter reads.

Other fans, however, have come to Healy’s defense by insisting his past comments were misunderstood, taken out of context, or said as satirical performance art. Meanwhile, more neutral Swifties have added to the debate by saying that Swift’s personal life shouldn’t be up for debate at all.

Capaldi, however, seems to think that it’s all a bit too much. And, when asked for his opinion in the comments, he simply replied: “I have none.”

See Capaldi’s TikTok below.