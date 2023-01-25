Lewis Capaldi Performed Taylor Swift’s ‘Love Story’ During The 1975 Concert

Lewis Capaldi is the latest celebrity to make a surprise appearance during The 1975‘s tour, and he hopped onstage at the band’s Newcastle, England, show on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to deliver a cover of Taylor Swift‘s “Love Story.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Lewis Capaldi Taylor Swift See latest videos, charts and news

“I was going to sing one of my songs next, but I thought it would just be better to play a Taylor Swift song,” the Grammy nominated artist told the crowd in a video he shared to TikTok, before delving into the opening lines of Swift’s Fearless hit. He also performed The 1975’s fan-favorite track, “Antichrist,” off the group’s 2013 self-titled album.

Capaldi’s cover comes just two weeks after Swift herself joined The 1975 at the O2 Arena in London on Jan. 12, where she live-debuted her latest hit single, the eight-week Billboard Hot 100 chart topper, “Anti-Hero.” She also performed The 1975’s “The City” on acoustic guitar.

Among the string of stars who have also joined the British rock band on their global tour over the past few months are Charli XCX, Phoebe Bridgers and Jack Antonoff. The 1975’s UK tour continues until Jan. 30, before they head off to South America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand in the spring.