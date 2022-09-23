Lewis Capaldi Recalls the Time He Drunkenly Sent Harry Styles a ‘You Up’ Message: ‘He Didn’t Say No’

Looks like Lewis Capaldi was doing some “Late Night Talking” with none other than Harry Styles himself.

During a new interview with Kiss FM UK, Capaldi remembered an instance during which he sent Styles a video at five in the morning — except he doesn’t remember what the video said. “I don’t know what it was — I was hammered,” he said with a laugh. “But he said to me, ‘This feels like a ‘you up’ text.’ I could’ve sent him an unsolicited picture of my … phone.”

But, he added, the interaction wasn’t a complete wash: “I mean, he didn’t say no! In fact, he seemed quite agreeable to the proposition.”

Of course, Capaldi’s friendship with Niall Horan puts him just one degree of separation away from the “As It Was” singer. But he also recalled the recent moment when he and Horan went busking together in Dublin after having a hilarious run-in with a busker named Jacob on the street.

“We were just out, drinking pints, having a good time, as we bloody well do, ’cause we’re the bloody lads. And we saw this guy busking, and we were like, ‘Oh let’s go ahead and join him,'” he recalled. “I asked, ‘Do you know any Niall Horan songs?’ And the guy goes, ‘No.’ I said, ‘Yes man, God love ya.’ … So, thank you, Jacob, just for one brief moment making me feel more famous than Niall Horan.”

The singer also talked in the interview about his latest single, the moody, emotional ballad “Forget Me,” which Capaldi broke down in some detail. “I was in a relationship with a lady — there he goes again, pop’s new lothario, move over Harry Styles,” he said. “We broke up, as tends to happen. A year passed things were all good, I still followed her on Instagram … I found that she seemed to look very happy, which I was furious about. Like, ‘What’s going on here? This is unfair! This is horrible, why do you look so joyous and full of vim, when I’m in pain and suffering?'”

Check out Capaldi’s full interview with Kiss FM above.