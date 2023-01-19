Lewis Capaldi Pauses U.K. Concert After Fight Breaks Out in Crowd

Lewis Capaldi had to stop midway through his show at London’s O2 arena on Wednesday night after a scuffle erupted in the audience.

The Scottish crooner was reportedly partway through his 2019 single “Hold Me While You Wait” when two attendees in the pit started fighting. “They are scrapping in the crowd there. Erm, we are going to have to get them out. We can’t be fighting,” he said, according to NME, after signaling to the band to cut the music.

“What a weird song to fight to. Bizarre, bizarre,” Capaldi added once the audience members in question had been removed from the venue. At that point, he directed the action for the evening back to the stage by starting the song — which was a top five hit on the U.K. chart from his debut album Divinely Inspired to a Hellish Extent — over from the beginning.

Capaldi’s latest single, the deceptively romantic “Pointless,” is currently reigning over the U.K. Official Singles Chart (dated Jan. 13), where it eked out a narrow victory over former No. 1 “Escapism” by Raye and 070 Shake. (A margin of just 1,200 combined sales separated the top two tracks.)

Meanwhile, the track’s 2022 predecessor, “Forget Me,” was recently nominated for song of the year at the 2023 BRIT Awards, where it will face off in a crowded race that also includes Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s “Merry Christmas,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ “Unholy” and more.

Check out fan-captured footage from Capaldi’s show below.