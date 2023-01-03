×
Here’s What Lewis Capaldi Said After Being Mistaken for Susan Boyle

The comparison came following Capaldi's New Year's Eve performance.

Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi attends iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The Kia Forum on December 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. Frazer Harrison/WireImage

No, 26-year-old Lewis Capaldi is not 61-year-old Susan Boyle — despite what a fan’s father thought.

It all started on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31), when Capaldi performed at BBC’s Hogmanay celebrations. After the show, a fan commented on one of the “Before You Go” singer’s TikToks, “Lewis, my dad saw you on TV and thought you were Susan Boyle.”

Capaldi then shared a video response to the comment, joking that the mistaken identity was a “great start to the new year.”

“I dreamed a dream that ppl stopped telling me i looked like women in their 60s,” he wrote in the caption.

On a more positive note for Capaldi, the singer is gearing up to release his sophomore album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, on May 19, 2023. In addition, the star will be embarking on a global tour, which kicks off on January 14 in Leeds, England, and will stretch across Europe until March 15 in Munich, Germany. On March 30, Capaldi will cross the pond to begin his North American tour in Nashville, Tenn., on March 30. His US dates wrap up on May 11 in Houston, Texas, before he heads off to Australia and New Zealand.

Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent is a follow-up to Capaldi’s debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which peaked at No. 20 on the Billboard 200 and spent an impressive 177 weeks total on the chart. The album’s breakthrough single, “Someone You Loved,” landed Capaldi his first Grammy nomination, as it was up for song of the year at the 2020 ceremony.

