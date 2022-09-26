×
Lewis Capaldi Gives a Stunning Rendition of a Britney Spears Fan-Favorite Track: Watch

The singer performed a heartfelt version of the track for BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.

Lewis Capaldi bbc radio 1
Lewis Capaldi performs “Everytime” by Britney Spears for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Courtesy Photo

Lewis Capaldi is lending his vocal prowess to a Britney Spears classic. Taking to BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge on Monday (Sept. 26), the “Forget Me” singer was joined by a backing band featuring a pianist, cellist and several violinists to perform “Everytime,” a classic and fan favorite from Spears’ 2003 album, In the Zone.

Capaldi — a master balladeer known for his won heart-wrenching tracks such as “Someone You Loved, “Hold Me While You Wait” and more — gave the Spears’ track a spin and employed full use of his signature belt and gravelly tone to provide the song with his personal touch.

“Every time I try to fly I fall/ Without my wings/ I feel so small/ I guess I need you, baby/ And every time I see you in my dreams/ I see your face/ It’s haunting me/ I guess I need you, baby,” he sings on the chorus of the track.

“Everytime” was released as the third single from Spears’ fourth studio albue. Though the LP was released in 2003, the single itself was released on May 10, 2004. “Everytime” peaked at No. 15 — six spots lower than its predecessor “Toxic” — on the Billboard Hot 100. In the Zone, meanwhile, charted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2003.

During the Live Lounge, Capaldi also performed his recently released single “Forget Me,” which arrived on Sept. 9, as well as “Before You Go,” “Someone You Loved,” and “Hold Me While You Wait.”

Watch Capaldi perform Britney Spears’ “Everytime” for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge below.

