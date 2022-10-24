Leslie Jordan, Beloved Actor & Comedian, Dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, the Emmy winning actor and comedian best known for his role as Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, died on Monday (Oct. 24). He was 67 years old.

Jordan was driving a BMW when it crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street in Hollywood on Monday morning, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was declared dead at the scene. At the time of publication, it is unclear what caused the crash, or if his death was caused by the accident itself or a medical emergency beforehand that led him to lose control of the vehicle.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” his team shared in a statement to Billboard. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it”s most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

The 4-foot-11 Memphis, Tenn., native first appeared as Beverly during the third season of NBC’s Will & Grace and returned for the show’s reboot in 2017.

Jordan also played gay baker Phil on the Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, which premiered its third season just last month. Throughout his illustrious career, the late actor appeared in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story series, the Fox sitcom The Cool Kids and narrated the Discovery+ series The Book of Queer. He took on the role of newspaper editor Mr. Blackly in The Help (2011), directed by Tate Taylor, and recently finished production on the Tracy Pellegrino film, Strangers in a Strange Land.

In 2021, Jordan turned his love for traditional hymns into Company’s Comin’, a collection of classic and original gospel hymns. He was joined by some mighty impressive company, including Dolly Parton, Eddie Vedder, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Chris and Morgane Stapleton, TJ Osborne and Ashley McBryde, as well as Howard and fellow songwriter Danny Myrick. The album peaked at No. 13 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart dated April 17, 2021.