Leona Lewis Pregnant With First Child: ‘Can’t Wait to Meet You’

The "Bleeding Love" singer shows off her baby bump in pregnancy announcement.

Leona Lewis photographed in 2015
Leona Lewis photographed on Aug. 12, 2015.  Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Leona Lewis revealed in an Instagram post Wednesday (March 23) that she and her husband Dennis Jauch are expecting their first child together.

“Can’t wait to meet you this summer,” the 36-year-old singer wrote under a photo of her showing off her baby bump.

Jauch, a choreographer who met Lewis when he worked as her backup dancer on her “The Labrinth” tour in 2010, also posted the photo of his pregnant wife. “Biggest gift I could’ve asked for coming this Summer,” he wrote, adding: “You’re one hot a** Mama.”

The couple’s friends were quick to celebrate the news in the comments. “Congrats😍!!!” wrote Snoh Aalegra.

The “Bleeding Love” singer married Jauch in 2019, reportedly holding the ceremony at a Tuscan vineyard south of Florence, Italy. The Voice UK winner Jermaine Jackman performed for the couple on their big day.

See Leona Lewis’ pregnancy announcement below:

