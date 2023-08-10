Lenny Kravitz Is Absolutely Shredded in Steamy New Photo

Lenny Kravitz is showing off his summer bod!

The rocker took to Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 10) to share a series of snaps in which seen strutting down a city street wearing a pair of brown bell bottom pants, white boots and an open button-down shirt with his abs on full display.

“6:56pm,” he captioned the steamy photos, which you can see here.

Explore Explore Lenny Kravitz See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

For fans waiting on new music from the star, Kravitz told Billboard earlier this year that his next two albums are “pretty much cut” and that he’s eager to set off on the continuation of his world tour. “I was two years into a three year world tour when COVID hit,” he shared. “So I’m really happy to be getting back on the road and playing and sharing that experience with the people.”

Related Selena Gomez Will Host First Rare Impact Fund Benefit for Mental Health

He added that watching artists like Steve Lacy “reinspires” him. “It makes me feel great that there is that artistic freedom,” he said. “I’m always flattered and honored when those artists come up to me and tell me how much I meant to them. They grew up listening to my music and looking at the visuals, and felt that they could push the boundaries.”

Kravitz also recently unveiled his The Formative Years book made in collaboration with photographer David Hindley, who was given full access during the star’s legendary tours from 1989 through 1995.