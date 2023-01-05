×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lenny Kravitz Welcomes 2023 With Cheeky Beach Photo

The rocker took to Instagram to share a photo in which he's seen standing in an ocean completely naked.

Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/GI

Lenny Kravitz is baring it all for 2023 — literally.

The rocker took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 5) to share a photo in which he’s seen standing in an ocean completely naked, facing away from the camera with half his body cut out of frame. “New birth,” he captioned the steamy snap.

The declaration of renewal comes amid an exciting year for Kravitz, who is set to appear in the Prime Video movie Shotgun Wedding out on January 27. The film, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple named Darcy and Tom, finds the duo gearing up to celebrate their big wedding day. At first, things seem to be going smoothly despite quirky mother-in-law Jennifer Coolidge’s strange “something borrowed” gift and Darcy’s ex (Kravitz) unexpectedly showing up at the event via helicopter.

Explore

Explore

Lenny Kravitz

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

Along with Lopez, Coolidge, Kravitz and Duhamel, the Jason Moore-directed film also stars Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Alberto Isaac.

Related

Cardi B

Even Cardi B Hates the Rising Grocery Prices

Kravitz also unveiled his The Formative Years book made in collaboration with photographer David Hindley, who was given full access during the star’s legendary tours from 1989 through 1995.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad