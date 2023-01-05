Lenny Kravitz Welcomes 2023 With Cheeky Beach Photo

Lenny Kravitz is baring it all for 2023 — literally.

The rocker took to Instagram on Thursday (Jan. 5) to share a photo in which he’s seen standing in an ocean completely naked, facing away from the camera with half his body cut out of frame. “New birth,” he captioned the steamy snap.

The declaration of renewal comes amid an exciting year for Kravitz, who is set to appear in the Prime Video movie Shotgun Wedding out on January 27. The film, starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel as a couple named Darcy and Tom, finds the duo gearing up to celebrate their big wedding day. At first, things seem to be going smoothly despite quirky mother-in-law Jennifer Coolidge’s strange “something borrowed” gift and Darcy’s ex (Kravitz) unexpectedly showing up at the event via helicopter.

Explore Explore Lenny Kravitz See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Along with Lopez, Coolidge, Kravitz and Duhamel, the Jason Moore-directed film also stars Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Borges, Steve Coulter and Alberto Isaac.

Related Even Cardi B Hates the Rising Grocery Prices

Kravitz also unveiled his The Formative Years book made in collaboration with photographer David Hindley, who was given full access during the star’s legendary tours from 1989 through 1995.