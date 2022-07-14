Lenny Kravitz & Anitta Named PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities of 2022: Exclusive

Lenny Kravitz attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City.

The vegans of the world are in attractive company. Joining a lineup of past winners such as Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Anderson .Paak, Jhené Aiko and Leona Lewis, super star musicians Lenny Kravitz and Anitta have been crowned this year’s Most Beautiful Vegan Celebrities by PETA, Billboard can exclusively announce.

The annual award goes out to celebrities whose lifestyles inspire others to try veganism, which PETA states “saves the lives of nearly 200 animals a year; reduces their risk of heart disease, diabetes, and cancer; and dramatically shrinks their carbon footprint.”

“With more than 65 million followers between them, Kravitz and Anitta are global superstars who are inspiring millions of people to go their way and let love rule by keeping animals off their plates,” said PETA’s senior VP Lisa Lange in a statement. “PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegans of 2022 are showing the world what it means to thrive on planet-protecting, plant-powered meals.”

Kravitz gave a peek into his lifestyle during a Men’s Health interview in 2020, revealing that he grows a variety of different fruits and vegetables in his home gardens. “As you can see, I’m vegan and primarily raw,” he told the publication from his Bahamas home. “When I’m here I love to eat as much food as possible, especially in the summer time when you have all those beautiful fruits growing. I’m very careful about what I put into my body and how I take care of my body.”

Meanwhile, Anitta first revealed to Billboard that she’d gone vegan in January of 2019 after watching the documentary Cowspiracy. She’s the face of Future Farm, an international vegan meat brand based in her home country of Brazil, and has encouraged her fans to try out plant-based meat substitutions.

“Who has tasted plant meat?” she wrote on Instagram in May. “It’s like me: innovative, super hot, and good for the environment!”