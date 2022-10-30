×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Lee Jihan, K-Pop Singer & Actor, Dies at 24 in Seoul Crowd Crush

The star had appeared on the popular boy band competition series 'Produce 101' in 2017 and starred in the Korean drama Today Was Another Namhyun Day in 2019.

Billboard logo

Singer-actor Lee Jihan was among those who died in the Itaewon crowd crush tragedy in Seoul, South Korea. Two agencies representing the star, 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment, confirmed the news on Sunday (Oct. 30). He was 24.

Born on Aug. 3, 1998, Lee Jihan had made his first big move in the Korean entertainment industry by competing in the second season of the Korean singing competition Produce 101, where 101 K-pop hopefuls looked to land a spot in an 11-member boy band.

Related

Stampede on Oct. 30 in Seoul, South Korea.

K-Pop Events, New Music Releases Canceled & Postponed in Light of Seoul Halloween Stampede

Representing as a K-pop trainee from Pan Entertainment at the time, Lee originally auditioned on the show with a cover of EXO‘s “Overdose,” delivered a well-received group performance of INFINITE‘s “Be Mine” with castmates, and was ultimately eliminated in the fifth episode. The show produced Wanna One (who scored five entries on the World Albums chart during their one year together) and other breakout stars.

Former Produce 101 contestants Park Heeseok and Kim Dohyun expressed their condolences and shared funeral information for their former castmate via Instagram Stories.

Post-Produce, Lee moved into acting. In 2019, he starred in the Korean drama Today Was Another Namhyun Day. 935 Entertainment and 9Ato Entertainment agencies both represent a handful of different actors in South Korea.

Lee Jihan is one of at least 153 dead in Seoul’s crowd crush incident over the weekend. The Korean government has announced a period of national mourning that will last until Nov. 5. Several K-pop music releases and events have been canceled or postponed in light of the tragedy. Artists like PSY, ENHYPEN and more have expressed condolences.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad