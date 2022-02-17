Here’s the Lineup for Lee Burridge’s Debut All Day I Dream Festival

The soundtrack for the debut edition of The All Day I Dream Festival has been announced. Headliners for the May 12-15, 2022, event will be Little Dragon and Ry X, with DJs and live acts including Guy Gerber, Cubicolor, Jan Blomgqvist, Poolside, Yokoo and many others rounding out the bill. See the complete lineup below.

The All Day I Dream Festival is an offshoot of Lee Burridge‘s longstanding All Day I Dream party series, which has hosted events in 38 locations around the world over the last 11 years. All Day I Dream is also a label, and the festival will be the first time that every act from this label will be together in one place. Multiple stages will host spaces for All Day I Dream stars, bands and live electronica acts, ambient music, and a late-night area that bump straight through sunrise.

“We know that bringing together a legion of music fans with a massive line-up of all our All Day I Dream artists — while at the same time pushing our own boundaries by inviting live bands — is going to create a weekend of heavenly experiences for artists and fans alike,” says Burridge, who will of course also play his event.

All Day I Dream Festival takes place at the Woodward Reservoir in Oakdale, California — approximately two hours east of San Francisco. The location for this weekend-long camping event was selected for its proximity to both San Francisco and Los Angeles, both core hubs for the ADID community.

In addition to the musical programming, the event will also feature three days worth of wellness workshops, including yoga, sound healing, and meditation. This programming will start each morning and 9 a.m. and continue through sunset.