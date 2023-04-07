Lea Michele Wants to Film ‘Funny Girl’ Before It Closes on Broadway: ‘That’s the Hope’

Lea Michele dished on the possibility of immortalizing her turn as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl on the screen on Friday (April 7).

Speaking to E! News, the Glee alum revealed that a movie version of the stage production is entirely possible in the near future. “You know, I think that’s the hope,” she said. “I think we really would love to make that happen. I have five more months in the show, so if we could squeeze it in…

“It’s hard, I’ve talked to a couple of people who have made filmed versions and it’s taxing. But I think that if we could make it happen, that would be great,” Michele added, promising, “If I have to be there overnight, I’ll go home — I’ll do the show, I’ll put my son to sleep, I’ll come back, I’ll film it, yes.”

Speaking of her 2-year-old son, the Broadway star and her husband Zandy Reich have gone through a frightening ordeal as little Leo was hospitalized in late March with what Michele described as a “scary” undisclosed health issue. However, she gave an update in the same interview, sharing that Leo is slowly but surely recovering.

“We’re just so grateful,” she said. “We’ve had so much incredible support from everyone, from our friends, from people we don’t know, from my Funny Girl family. We’re not out of the woods completely and this is gonna be a little bit of a process, but the care that we have gotten from the doctors and the nurses…the care and love that they give the children is so wonderful, so we’re really grateful.”

Meanwhile, Funny Girl has already set a closing date for this coming fall with the revival’s final performance officially scheduled for Sept. 3.