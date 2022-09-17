×
Lea Michele Joins TikTok, Recreates Viral ‘Funny Girl’ Video

The Broadway star is out with COVID-19, but she's not letting that rain on her parade.

Lea Michele
Lea Michele attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/GI

Lea Michele is passing her time in quarantine on TikTok after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. She launched her own TikTok account on Saturday (Sept. 17), poking fun at a dramatic recreation of her performance on Broadway’s Funny Girl with one of her own.

The original TikTok video, created by Javi Rodriguez, featured an impersonation of “Lea Michele on opening night of Funny Girl” that others commented was pretty accurate: “As someone who just saw the show tonight, I can say with 100% certainty that this is what happened,” one person had written.

Michele, who’s currently on a 10-day break from her role as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival show just after her run in the show began, did her own take of the “Don’t Rain on My Parade” entrance on TikTok.

“duet with @javirod305 #funnygirl Clearly I can’t wait to get back to @funnygrlbwy next week,” she captioned the clip on Saturday.

Michele had just taken over the starring role on Sept. 6, after standby Julie Benko filled in following Beanie Feldstein’s exit from the production in July. Michele is due to return to the stage on Sept. 20.

Watch her first post on TikTok here and embedded in the tweet below.

