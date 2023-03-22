Lea Michele’s Son Hospitalized for ‘Scary Health Issue’

Lea Michele shared a vulnerable update with fans on Wednesday (March 22) after her son Leo was checked into the hospital for an undisclosed health matter.

“I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for,” the actor wrote on her Instagram Stories, revealing she’d be calling out of her starring role in Broadway’s Funny Girl for the evening. “I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.” She also shared a photo of her hand wrapped over the 2-year-old’s from his hospital bed.

Michele didn’t share what exactly sent her son with husband Zandy Reich to the hospital, but Funny Girl announced earlier this month that it will close this coming fall. After its final performance on Sept. 3, the show will hit the road for its very first North American tour.

Ahead of the news of its pending final curtain, the Michele-led revival of the 1964 musical starring Barbra Streisand — which originally featured Beanie Feldstein in the role of Fanny Brice — had been breaking box office records. In the week leading up to Christmas, the show raked in more than $2 million across eight shows, setting a new high water mark for the August Wilson Theatre.

In February, Michele opened up once again about the claims that have gone viral in recent years about her bullying others on the set of Glee, and how the backlash affected her perspective going into Funny Girl. “What I told myself stepping into Funny Girl was, ‘If I can’t take my role as a leader offstage as important as my role as a leader onstage, then I shouldn’t do this show,'” she told playwright Jeremy O. Harris for Interview Magazine.

Watch Michele’s Instagram Story before it disappears here.