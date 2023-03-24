Lea Michele Sets Return to ‘Funny Girl’ This Weekend After Son Is Released From Hospital

Lea Michele shared a positive update on her two-year-old son Ever Leo’s health on Friday (March 24), two days after she revealed that her toddler was hospitalized due to an undisclosed health matter.

“Thank you all for your well wishes this past week,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of the baby boy cuddling with a teddy bear in a hospital bed. “We are taking our boy home from the hospital soon. Thank you to all the amazing doctors and hospital staff.”

Michele concluded by noting that she’ll be returning to the Funny Girl broadway stage this weekend. See her post before it disappears here.

On Wednesday (March 22), the actress revealed the difficult news regarding her son. “I’m so sorry but unfortunately I will be out of @FunnyGirlBwy today. We are at the hospital with our son dealing with a scary health issue that I need to be here for,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, revealing she’d be calling out of her starring role in Broadway’s Funny Girl for the evening. “I’m so sorry. Please send us some love and strength.”

Michele didn’t share what exactly sent her son with husband Zandy Reich to the hospital, but Funny Girl announced earlier this month that it will close this coming fall. After its final performance on Sept. 3, the show will hit the road for its very first North American tour.