Lea Michele Remembers Cory Monteith on 10th Anniversary of His Death: ‘I Hold All of Our Memories in My Heart’

It’s been exactly a decade since the world lost Cory Monteith. And to mark the anniversary of his passing, Lea Michele posted a beautiful tribute to her late co-star and then-boyfriend on Instagram.

“Hey you. 10 years,” the Funny Girl actress wrote Thursday (July 13), captioning an old black-and-white photo of her posing cheek to cheek with Monteith. “It feels like only yesterday that you were here and yet a million years ago all at the same time.”

“I hold all of our memories in my heart where they will stay safe and never forgotten,” the Scream Queens alum continued in her post. “We miss you every day and will never forget the light you … brought to us all. I miss you big guy.”

“I hope you found Taylor [Hawkins] up there and are playing the drums together,” she added.

The Glee actor and drummer was found dead at 31 of an accidental overdose in a Vancouver, B.C., hotel room July 13, 2013; he was last seen alive at around 2 a.m. that morning. Monteith had previously been open about his struggles with substance abuse and addiction, and had checked in to a rehab facility just months before his death.

Up until his death, Monteith was linked to Michele. The pair started dating in 2012 — about three years after Glee premiered.

Michele is now married to entrepreneur Zandy Reich, and the two share a 2-year-old son. She currently stars as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl, running through Sept. 3.

