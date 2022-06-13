×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Lea Michele & Jonathan Groff Gush Over Lizzo’s ‘Spring Awakening’ Fandom

The Broadway cast might have even invited the pop star to perform with them at Sunday night's Tony Awards.

Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff
Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff at the After, After Tonys Party at Pebble Bar on June 12th, 2022 in New York City, New York. Nina Westervelt

Lizzo has made it no secret that she’s a huge Spring Awakening fan, and it turns out Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff are happy to perform with her anytime.

Back in April, the “About Damn Time” singer first used a strongly worded TikTok caption to express that she “would’ve given my left coochie lip to be at the spring awakening reunion show,” and the besties were asked about Lizzo’s fandom at the Tony Awards on Sunday night.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Jonathan Groff

Lea Michele

Lizzo

See latest videos, charts and news

“Anytime Lizzo wants to do Spring Awakening, we will have her,” Groff gushed on the red carpet to People. “Yes, please. She’s a member of the cast whenever she wants.”

Related

Lizzo

Lizzo Faces Backlash for Lyric Choice in New Song 'Grrrls': 'It's an Ableist Slur'

Michele enthusiastically concurred, adding, “It’s gonna happen. We’re going to will it to happen. We may have asked her to come and perform with us tonight, but she was unfortunately unavailable.”

Luckily for Lizzo, the Broadway cast’s big reunion was filmed for the HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known, which premiered in May. The whole cast — including Skyler Astin, John Gallagher Jr., Gideon Glick and Lauren Pritchard — also took the stage at the Tonys to perform a group rendition of “Touch Me” in honor of the show’s 15th anniversary.

In an exclusive chat with Billboard, Michele, Groff, Gallagher and Pritchard all looked back on their recent onscreen reunion, with the latter calling it “the most wonderful, strange high school reunion of all time.”

Lizzo, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of her fourth album, Special, on July 15, with “About Damn Time” so far peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad