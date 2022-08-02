Lea Michele Taps Through Dance Rehearsal for ‘Funny Girl’

Lea Michele at the 75th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 12th, 2022 in New York City.

Lea Michele remains hard at work prepping for her return to Broadway in Funny Girl. On Monday (August 1), the actress posted an Instagram Story giving fans a behind-the-scenes peek at dance rehearsal.

In the black-and-white video, she executes a tap routine while flanked by two mask-wearing back-up dancers, and finishes the eight-count with the flourish of a spin and salute. After the music ends, she and her fellow dancers break out into cheers and high fives.

Michele is slated to step into the role of Fanny Brice beginning September 6 following original star Beanie Feldstein’s somewhat controversial, early exit from the production. The Lady Bird actress was originally supposed to stay with the revival through September. Michele’s former Glee co-star Jane Lynch will also make her final curtain call as Fanny’s mother, Mrs. Brice, on September 4. Four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh will replace her alongside the “Cannonball” singer.

News of the Glee alum’s casting in the Broadway musical was met with a bit of controversy in the wake of several of her former cast mates from the FOX musical hit coming forward back in 2020 about her mistreatment of certain actors and extras on set.

However, Michele’s latest career development also bizarrely follows her storyline as Rachel Berry, which included show-stopping performances of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” and “I’m the Greatest Star,” “People” and more over the course of the series, as well as, yes, a starring role in a fictional revival of Funny Girl.

Check out Michele’s dance rehearsal for the real-life Funny Girl below.