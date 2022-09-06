×
See Lea Michele as Fanny Brice in First ‘Funny Girl’ Portraits

The 'Glee' alum is set to step into the famous role on Sept. 6 at the August Wilson Theatre.

Lea Michele
Lea Michele attends Cinq √† Sept Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show on September 8, 2021 in New York City. Jared Siskin/GI for Cinq √† Sept

Who is the pip with pizzazz? Funny Girl gave Broadway fans a first look at Lea Michele in costume as Fanny Brice on Monday (Sept. 5).

In the two portraits, which first premiered on Entertainment Weekly, the Glee alum dons a fascinator in the shape of a giant yellow rose as well as one of the character’s iconic brocade robes with an asymmetrical pillbox hat. The posters also advertise Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice joining the cast, alongside existing stars Ramin Karimloo and Tony nominee Jared Grimes.

After months of hype, the curtain is set to go up on Michele’s stint as the Funny Girl lead on Tuesday (Sept. 6) at the August Wilson Theatre. She’s taking over from standby Julie Benko, who’s performed the role since original star Beanie Feldstein exited the production at the end of July.

Of course, Michele’s latest Broadway role isn’t exactly the first time she’s taken a crack at some of the musical’s beloved songs made famous by Barbra Streisand. During the first season of Glee, the actress’ character Rachel Berry gave an instantly iconic performance of Act 1 closer “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” and later in the series moved to New York City to star in — that’s right — a Broadway revival of Funny Girl. That season five storyline gave Michele the opportunity to belt out “I’m the Greatest Star,” “People” and “You Are Woman, I Am Man” opposite Ioan Gruffudd’s Paolo San Pablo as the fictional production’s Nicky Arstein.

Last week, Michele finally addressed allegations she bullied other cast members on the set of Glee — as well as rumors swirling online that she can’t read — in a profile for The New York Times. In a separate interview with People, she also shot down reports of behind-the-scenes drama regarding her taking over the starring role from Feldstein, insisting she reached out to the departing American Crime Story star to compliment her performance and wish her well.

Get a peek at Michele in costume as Fanny Brice below.

