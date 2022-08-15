Lea Michele Belts Out ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ From Broadway Stage for the Very First Time

Lea Michele at the 75th Annual Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall on June 12th, 2022 in New York City.

Hey, Mr. Arnstein, here she is!

Lea Michele took to social media over the weekend to share a very special moment in her preparations for Broadway’s Funny Girl. “The incredible @ephieaardema got a photo of me singing Don’t Rain On My Parade on a Broadway stage for the first time ever today,” she posted in a now-expired Instagram Story, adding, “@ephieaardema you are amazing I [love] you!!!”

In the picture, the Glee alum can be seen from the wings of the stage at the August Wilson Theatre, surrounded by ensemble members as she belts out Fanny Brice’s classic Act 1 closer. The moment certainly parallels Michele’s journey on the Fox musical hit, as fans will surely remember her slaying the song as Rachel Berry during the season 1 midseason finale “Sectionals.”

Michele will take over the role made famous in the original Broadway production and in the 1968 film by Barbra Streisand on Sept. 6, after Beanie Feldstein abruptly exited the production at the end of July. (For the time being, understudy Julie Benko is playing Fanny Brice until Michele’s debut.)

The “Cannonball” singer’s former Glee co-star Jane Lynch is also currently starring in the show as Mrs. Brice but will exit two days before the curtain rises on Michele. However, Lynch maintains there’s no bad blood between the two. “It has nothing to do with not wanting to see Lea,” The Weakest Link host said in a press release addressing the timing of her departure. “I text with Lea. She and I are fine. I’m thrilled for her.”

Check out Michele’s behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for Funny Girl below.