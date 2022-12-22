Lea Michele and Darren Criss Go Carpool Caroling for Christmas ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Lea Michele and Darren Criss reunited Thursday (Dec. 22) for a very special Christmas edition of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke.

In a bonus clip shared to YouTube, Criss takes the wheel as his former Glee co-star delivers her single “Christmas in New York,” from her 2019 holiday album Christmas in the City. “Rockefeller’s covered in the lights/ Families are playing on the ice/ From Harlem to the Battery/ Every corner’s bustling/ Suddenly it’s Christmas in New York,” she sings over her pal’s hilarious commentary (“You’re flat, you’re flat… I sounded better”).

Next, Criss dusts off “Christmas Dance,” an original tune from his own holiday album, 2021’s A Very Darren Crissmas. “So play a song that makes us make out when it snows/ A holly jolly one that everybody knows/ It goes, ‘Get up, get down, well come on it’s Christmas’/ Rocking around, well come on it’s Christmastime/ Time to really take a chance/ Can I ask, may I have this Christmas/ May I have this Christmas dance?” he croons before teaching Michele the step-by-step dance moves on the song’s bridge.

While filming the episode, Michele and Criss jammed out between takes to the Glee favorite “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey, which they posted in an adorable video on the former’s TikTok. In October, the American Crime Story actor also visited his pal backstage at Funny Girl on Broadway, where she’s currently breaking box-office records as leading lady Fanny Brice.

Watch Michele and Criss go caroling around New York City in Carpool Karaoke below.