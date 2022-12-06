Lea Michele Reveals She Got a ‘Beautiful Letter’ from Barbra Streisand About ‘Funny Girl’

Lea Michele swung by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday night (Dec. 5) to chat about her role as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

“It’s wild,” she told host Seth Meyers. “This show has been following me throughout the course of my life; I first watched the movie when I was in Spring Awakening on Broadway and then I did so much of it on Glee, and now I’m a mom and a wife and I’m doing it. And I really feel like this is the perfect time in my life to be doing this show.”

The Scream Queens alum also compared her experience on the Great White Way to her stint performing numbers from the show on Glee, calling it a “dream come true” to step into the role made famous by Barbra Streisand in front of a live audience for seven shows a week.

And speaking of Babs, Michele revealed she recently received the screen and stage legend’s belated blessing in typical grandiose fashion. “I got to work the other day and my dresser…had this, like, gold envelope,” she said. “It was, I don’t know, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, like getting invited.”

“And I just knew, and I was like, ‘Is it from Barbra?'” the actress continued. “And she said it was. And it was very sweet, she wrote me this beautiful letter. But one thing she said in it…She was like, ‘It’s really wonderful when your dreams come true, isn’t it?’ And I just, like, fell to my knees and I called Ryan Murphy, my mom, Jonathan Groff and Michael Mayer.”

Following her sit-down with the host, Michele made a costume change to perform “I’m the Greatest Star” backed by the Funny Girl orchestra.

Watch Michele’s interview and performance below.