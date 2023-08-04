LE SSERAFIM Teams Up With Demi Lovato for ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife’ Remix: Stream It Now

It’s here! Just hours after announcing the collaboration, LE SSERAFIM unveiled the English version of its single “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” featuring Demi Lovato on Friday (Aug. 4).

“I see it written on your face, yeah/ I know you want a little taste, yeah/ You know I’ll put you in your place/ You’re crawling on the floor/ Begging me for more, ooh/ I’m sicker than the flu/ Come put me in the mood/ My body touching you, do you like that?/ Ooh, just watch the way I move,” Lovato belts on the sultry, rock-tinged track.

Lovato joins a string of “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” remixes, following Rina Sawayama’s version released on July 28, and UPSAHL’s on July 14. “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” is the second single from LE SSERAFIM’s first studio album, Unforgiven. The track peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated June 3, while the album it’s on peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

Lovato, meanwhile, is prepping to release an entire album featuring rocked-out versions of some of her biggest hits. REVAMPED is slated for release on Sept. 15 and it will feature the reimagined guitar-heavy versions of “Sorry,” as well as the previously released “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool For the Summer (Rock Version).”

Listen to “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” featuring Demi Lovato below.