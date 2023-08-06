Fans Choose LE SSERAFIM & Demi Lovato’s ‘Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

LE SSERAFIM‘s “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” featuring Demi Lovato has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Aug. 4) on Billboard, choosing the collaboration between the K-pop group and pop singer as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” brought in nearly 46% of the vote, beating out new music by Doja Cat (“Paint the Town Red”), Halle (“Angel”), Usher featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker (“Good Good”), Grupo Frontera (El Comienzo), and others.

The K-pop group — comprising members Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae — released an English version of the song on Friday (Aug. 4), with the addition of a sultry verse by Lovato. The remix follows the group’s Rina Sawayama collab for the track the week prior.

“I see it written on your face, yeah/ I know you want a little taste, yeah/ You know I’ll put you in your place/ You’re crawling on the floor/ Begging me for more, ooh/ I’m sicker than the flu/ Come put me in the mood/ My body touching you, do you like that?/ Ooh, just watch the way I move,” Lovato belts on the rock-tinged tune.

“Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” is the second single from LE SSERAFIM’s first studio album, Unforgiven. The song peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated June 3, while the album it’s on peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

Lovato, meanwhile, is prepping to release an entire album featuring rocked-out versions of some of her biggest hits. REVAMPED is slated for release on Sept. 15 and it will feature the reimagined guitar-heavy versions of “Sorry,” as well as the previously released “Heart Attack (Rock Version)” and “Cool For the Summer (Rock Version).”

Trailing behind “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” on the poll is Doja Cat’s latest release “Paint the Town Red,” which brought in 26% of the vote.

Led by a sample of Dionne Warwick’s classic “Walk on By” to leverage the chorus, Doja knows exactly what her naysayers think of her, and taunts them with their own comments on a bouncy chorus.

“Mm, she the devil/ She a bad lil’ b—-, she a rebel/ She put her foot to the pedal/ It’ll take a whole lot for me to settle,” she sings.

The track is the second look fans have received of her upcoming fourth album after single “Attention.”

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.