LE SSERAFIM Is Releasing a Collab With Demi Lovato: Here’s When It Arrives

LE SSERAFIM is adding another collaboration to its list. The K-pop group — which consists of members Sakura, Kim Chae-won, Huh Yun-jin, Kazuha and Hong Eun-chae — is releasing an English version of its single “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” featuring Demi Lovato, the group announced on Thursday (Aug. 3).

The news was revealed via the K-pop group’s TikTok account with a snippet of Lovato’s sizzling verse, as well as a peek of the song’s visualizer video.

“I see it written on your face, yeah/ I know you want a little taste, yeah/ You know I’ll put you in your place/ You’re crawling on the floor/ Begging me for more, ooh/ I’m sicker than the flu/ Come put me in the mood/ My body touching you, do you like that?/ Ooh, just watch the way I move,” the Disney Channel alum sings on her sultry verse.

Lovato is the latest star to hop on an iteration of “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife.” A remix with Rina Sawayama was released on July 28, while a version with UPSAHL arrived on July 14. The English version of the track was also released on July 6. Lovato’s collaboration is slated to arrive on Friday, Aug. 4.

“Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” is the second single from LE SSERAFIM’s first studio album, Unforgiven. The track peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart dated June 3, while the album it’s on peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to the teaser for Lovato’s verse on “Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife” below.