LCD Soundsystem Performs ‘Thrills’ & ‘Yr City’s a Sucker’ From 2005 Debut on ‘SNL’: Watch

LCD Soundsystem took a trip down memory lane during its Feb. 26 appearance on Saturday Night Live.

In an unusual move, the Brooklyn-born band performed a pair of deep cuts from its 2005 self-titled debut album instead of promoting new music. The electronic group, fronted by James Murphy, opened with “Thrills” and finished with “Yr City’s a Sucker.”

LCD — which consists of Murphy, Pat Mahoney, Tyler Pope, Nancy Whang, Al Doyle and Korey Richey — also made a cameo as guardian angels during the “Subway Churro” musical sketch, featuring host John Mulaney.

The comedian returned as host for the fifth time, making him an official member of the NBC sketch comedy show’s Five-Timers Club. Mulaney was a writer on SNL for six seasons from 2008 to 2013.

LCD Soundsystem last appeared on SNL in 2017, during which the electronic band performed a pair of songs from its fourth album, American Dream. The set earned the group its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Late last year, LCD announced a 20-night residency at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, marking the act’s first performances in three years. The run was cut short because of a spike in COVID-19 infections. The group recently announced new residencies in Philadelphia and Boston, beginning in late March and early April, respectively.

The band also released a Christmas special, titled LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, in late December on Amazon.

Watch LCD Soundsystem's SNL performances below, and see the full episode on Hulu here.