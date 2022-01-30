LCD Soundsystem Tapped as ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Guest With Host John Mulaney

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs on stage at Sonar Festival on June 16, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

LCD Soundsystem is returning to Studio 8H.

Saturday Night Live announced on social media that the Brooklyn-born group will serve as the musical guest during the Feb. 26 episode of the NBC sketch comedy series.

Comedian John Mulaney will return as host for the fifth time, making him an official member of the show’s Five-Timers Club. Mulaney was a writer on SNL for six seasons from 2008 to 2013.

LCD Soundsystem, led by James Murphy, last appeared on SNL in 2017, during which the electronic band performed a pair of songs from its fourth album, American Dream. The set earned the group its first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Late last year, LCD Soundsystem announced a 20-night residency at New York’s Brooklyn Steel, marking the act’s first performances in three years. The run was cut short because of a spike in COVID-19 infections.

The band also released a Christmas special, titled LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special, in late December on Amazon.

See SNL‘s announcement below.