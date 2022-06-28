Lauv Talks ‘All 4 Nothing,’ His Surprising Love of Steak & More

Lauv is gearing up to release his sophomore studio album, All 4 Nothing, on August 5, and he sat down with Billboard‘s Tetris Kelly to discuss this next musical chapter.

“Lots of ups and downs, some light and dark,” Lauv said of the upcoming album. “It’s all kind of just me in the process of getting back in touch with my inner light and my childlike wonder, and the fun and true self.”

As for who he’d want to collaborate with in the future, the 27-year-old singer said he’d hope to work with Coldplay, Drake or Rex Orange Country. “Those are, like, three of my faves,” he said.

Lauv then answered a series of rapid-fire questions, the first being what fans would be shocked to learn he’s a big fan of. “Steak!” the star responded instantly, adding a goofy accent on the word to make it sound like “schteak.”

“I say ‘schteak’ a lot and I just said ‘schteak’ on camera,” Lauv said, bursting into laughter.

Lauv also clarified the debate on how to properly pronounce his name. “La-ouv,” he explained.

Watch Billboard‘s full interview with Lauv above,