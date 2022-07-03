×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean Reunite to Perform Fugees Classics at 2022 Essence Festival

The team-up follows the cancellation of the Fugees' 25th anniversary tour earlier this year.

Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill performs at Global Citizen Live at Pier 17 on Sept. 22, 2021 in New York City. Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean joined forces to perform a handful of Fugees classics at the 2022 Essence Festival.

The surprise reunion occurred during Wyclef’s unannounced set at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on Friday (July 1). Midway through his performance, Hill stepped out for a solo rendition of “Killing Me Softly” before being joined by her Fugees bandmate on “How Many Mics,” “Fu-Gee-La” and “Ready or Not.”

The Fugees, including bandmate Pras, last performed together during a surprise pop-up concert in New York as part of a Global Citizen event in September 2021. The brief show marked the group’s first show since 2006.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Lauryn Hill

The Fugees

Wyclef Jean

See latest videos, charts and news

The beloved hip-hop trio had planned on embarking on a 12-date international reunion tour this year to celebrate the anniversary of their landmark 1996 album, The Score, but the trek was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related

Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Praz

Fugees Cancel Reunion Tour Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

“We anticipate and understand disappointment but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen. The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult, and we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe,” the Fugees said in a statement. “An idea sparked to honor and celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Score but we see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

The Score, the Fugees’ second and final studio album, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and scored hits with “Killing Me Softly,” “Fu-Gee-La” and “Ready or Not.” The collection also won the Grammy for best rap album and another for best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals for “Killing.”

After splitting in 1998, the Fugees reunited in 2004 for Dave Chappelle’s Block Party concert film, came back together the next year for a 12-minute medley to open the 2005 BET Awards and played their final show in Feb. 2006 at a free gig for fans in Los Angeles.

Watch a portion of Hill and Wyclef’s Essence Festival reunion here.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad