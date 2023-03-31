Lauren London Marks 4th Anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s Death: ‘Nothing Was Ever the Same’

Lauren London honored the late Nipsey Hussle on the fourth anniversary of his death on Friday (March 31) with a touching post on social media.

The You People actress, who was in a relationship with Hussle from 2013 until his murder in 2019, posted a pair of stark black-and-white portraits of the South Central Los Angeles native on her Instagram feed, writing, “I hold my breath all of March knowing I have to face the memory of the day you transitioned…. Holding on to ancient wisdom but the pain is the pain and nothing was ever the same… Eternal Being… Ermias Asghedom… I Love You.”

London then quoted a passage about death from the sacred writings of the Baha’i faith, adding, “‘To consider that after the death of the body the spirit perishes is like imagining that a bird in a cage will be destroyed if the cage is broken, though the bird has nothing to fear from the destruction of the cage. Our body is like the cage, and the spirit is like the bird. We see that without the cage this bird flies in the world of sleep; therefore, if the cage becomes broken, the bird will continue and exist. Its feelings will be even more powerful, its perceptions greater, and its happiness increased. In truth, from hell it reaches a paradise of delights because for the thankful birds there is no paradise greater than freedom.'”

In February, Nipsey’s killer received a sentence of 60 years to life in prison after being found guilty of first-degree murder for gunning down the “Grinding All My Life” rapper outside his Crenshaw neighborhood clothing store the Marathon. Since his death, Hussle has been honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is being memorialized in a new Hulu documentary.

Read London’s tribute to Hussle’s memory below.