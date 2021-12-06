Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen & Cole Swindell Set Tours for 2022

Country artists are gearing up to head back out on the road full force in 2022. Several artists have just announced their touring plans for next year, including Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and Cole Swindell.

Allen, who just picked up his first Grammy nomination (in the all-genre best new artist category) has announced his first headlining tour. Allen’s 20-stop Down Home tour will launch Feb. 3 at Los Angeles’ Troubadour and will visit venues including Stoney’s in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, and Bogart’s in Cincinnati on April 28, before wrapping May 13 at the NorVa in Norfolk, Virginia. Allen is also set to play San Antonio’s Stock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 26.

Joining Allen will be duo Neon Union, who recently signed to Allen’s newly-launched JAB Entertainment. Allen currently has a top 10 hit with “Freedom Was a Highway” with Brad Paisley.

Alaina’s Top of the World Tour presented by Maurices will start Feb. 24 in Silver Spring, Maryland, with guest Spencer Crandall. The tour wraps April 15 in Charleston, South Carolina. The tour follows Alaina’s most recent album Sitting Pretty on Top of the World, which features her Gold-certified track “Getting Good” and her duet “Getting Over Him” with Jon Pardi. On Dec. 7, Alaina will release the inspirational book Getting Good at Being You.

Alaina’s trek includes stops at New York, New York’s Webster Hall on Feb. 25, and Nashville, Tennessee’s Brooklyn Bowl on April 14.