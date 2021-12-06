Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen & Cole Swindell Set Tours for 2022

Country artists are gearing up to head back out on the road full force in 2022. Several artists have just announced their touring plans for next year, including Lauren Alaina, Jimmie Allen and Cole Swindell.
Allen, who just picked up his first Grammy nomination (in the all-genre best new artist category) has announced his first headlining tour. Allen’s 20-stop Down Home tour will launch Feb. 3 at Los Angeles’ Troubadour and will visit venues including Stoney’s in Las Vegas on Feb. 5, and Bogart’s in Cincinnati on April 28, before wrapping May 13 at the NorVa in Norfolk, Virginia. Allen is also set to play San Antonio’s Stock Show and Rodeo on Feb. 26.
Joining Allen will be duo Neon Union, who recently signed to Allen’s newly-launched JAB Entertainment. Allen currently has a top 10 hit with “Freedom Was a Highway” with Brad Paisley.
Alaina’s Top of the World Tour presented by Maurices will start Feb. 24 in Silver Spring, Maryland, with guest Spencer Crandall. The tour wraps April 15 in Charleston, South Carolina. The tour follows Alaina’s most recent album Sitting Pretty on Top of the World, which features her Gold-certified track “Getting Good” and her duet “Getting Over Him” with Jon Pardi. On Dec. 7, Alaina will release the inspirational book Getting Good at Being You.
Swindell will launch his Down To The Bar tour on Feb. 17, 2022 in Peoria, Illinois, joined by Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke. Along the way, the tour will make stops at Spokane, Washington’s First Interstate Center for the Arts on Feb. 26, and Savannah, Georgia’s Johnny Mercer Theater on March 18. Swindell recently released “Never Say Never,” a duet with “Things a Man Oughta Know” hitmaker Lainey Wilson.
They are far from the only country artists who will be returning to the road next year. Keith Urban recently announced his North American showdates for his The Speed of Now world tour for 2022, while Kenny Chesney will launch his Here and Now stadium tour in April. Chesney will welcome openers Dan+Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce for the shows. Luke Combs continues his rise into stadium shows with a string of stadium dates slated for next year and will welcome Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade. Beginning in January, Reba McEntire will welcome an all-female opening lineup for her 2022 tour, including Brandy Clark, Hannah Dasher, Caylee Hammack, Reyna Roberts, Caitlyn Smith, Brittney Spencer and Tenille Townes.
Also among those launching tours in 2022 is Scotty McCreery, whose Same Truck tour will launch Jan. 20 and will welcome openers King Calaway, Tenille Arts, Callista Clark and Kameron Marlowe for various shows along the way. Morgan Wallen will launch his 46-city The Dangerous Tour on Feb. 3 in Evansville, Indiana, including three nights at Nashville, Tennessee’s Bridgestone Arena on March 16-18. Also launching in February 2022 is Chris Janson‘s Halfway to Crazy Tour, which includes a stop at Nashville, Tennessee’s Ryman Auditorium on March 10.