Lauren Alaina Announces Engagement to Cam Arnold at the Opry

Lauren Alaina is officially engaged to boyfriend Cam Arnold, the country singer revealed to fans this weekend.

Alaina first made the news public onstage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night (Nov. 19).

“BRIDE be dang’d, y’all,” Alaina, who shifted over to Big Loud Records in July, wrote on Instagram on Sunday. “My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him, and I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry.”

She added, “I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold.”

In an interview with People, Alaina said of her now-fiancé, “He keeps me grounded and gives me a piece of a normal everyday life that I didn’t have before him. We have been together for two and a half years, and we are just getting started.”

“So happy for you, @laurenalaina,” the Grand Ole Opry account commented on Alaina’s post. “We love you!!!”

“Lucky guy! Super happy for y’all,” Jake Owen wrote in the comments.

“Congrats!!!” Little Big Town commented, while Carly Pearce gushed, “OMG YES SO HAPPY.”

See Alaina’s engagement announcement and happy couple photos on Instagram.