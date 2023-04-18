Latto Shoots Down Claims That She Photoshopped Her Coachella Crowd

Latto took to social media Tuesday (April 18) to shoot down accusations she had photoshopped a picture from her Coachella set to make the crowd appear larger.

“Never photoshopped a crowd lmao,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding, “I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly f—ed up so I didn’t end up using it & just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes.”

The best new artist Grammy nominee then made it clear she didn’t intend to keep fueling the conversation, ending her statement by writing a simple “Next” with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts.

Speculation about the snap taken from the stage began to brew online shortly after Latto’s performance on Sunday, as eagle-eyed followers noticed the same people being replicated in the crowd on both edges of the photo. “You gotta photoshop crowds now … those ‘fans’ are edited,” one Twitter user wrote in the replies of the photo in question, while another tweeted, “girl wut- two of the same people. editing ain’t it.”

Elsewhere on her Stories, Latto shouted out Saweetie, Lola Brooke and TiaCorine, all of whom joined her onstage at Coachella for live versions of, respectively, “Bi— From Da Souf (Remix),” “Don’t Play Wit It” and “Freaky T.” She also shared a shot of her planned 18-song setlist, explaining, “I didn’t have time for all the songs but this was the original setlist.”

Check out Latto’s Stories about Coachella here and here before they expire.