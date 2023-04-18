×
 
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Latto Shoots Down Claims That She Photoshopped Her Coachella Crowd

"Just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes," the rapper wrote.

Latto
Latto performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, Calif. Emma McIntyre/GI for Coachella

Latto took to social media Tuesday (April 18) to shoot down accusations she had photoshopped a picture from her Coachella set to make the crowd appear larger.

“Never photoshopped a crowd lmao,” the rapper wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding, “I expanded it so it would fit in my Instagram swipe without getting cut off but it was clearly f—ed up so I didn’t end up using it & just posted the wrong version by accident on Twitter babes.”

Related

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Ice Spice

We Asked Fans Who the Queen and Princess of Rap Are? | Billboard News

The best new artist Grammy nominee then made it clear she didn’t intend to keep fueling the conversation, ending her statement by writing a simple “Next” with a smiling emoji surrounded by hearts.

Speculation about the snap taken from the stage began to brew online shortly after Latto’s performance on Sunday, as eagle-eyed followers noticed the same people being replicated in the crowd on both edges of the photo. “You gotta photoshop crowds now … those ‘fans’ are edited,” one Twitter user wrote in the replies of the photo in question, while another tweeted, “girl wut- two of the same people. editing ain’t it.”

Elsewhere on her Stories, Latto shouted out Saweetie, Lola Brooke and TiaCorine, all of whom joined her onstage at Coachella for live versions of, respectively, “Bi— From Da Souf (Remix),” “Don’t Play Wit It” and “Freaky T.” She also shared a shot of her planned 18-song setlist, explaining, “I didn’t have time for all the songs but this was the original setlist.”

Check out Latto’s Stories about Coachella here and here before they expire.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad