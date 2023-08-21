Latto Feels Like ‘Anything Is Possible’ Since Working With Mariah Carey

Latto is remaining upbeat about the rest of her career now that she has one major, high-profile collaboration under her belt. The rapper spoke with CNN in an interview published Aug. 18 and shared how she feels after having worked with Mariah Carey.

“I feel like anything is possible at this point. I’ll just be praying and working hard and it just be like kind of falling in my lap for real. … Once you work with Mariah Carey, anything is possible,” the “Put It On Da Floor” rapper told the cable news network of working with the pop icon.

Carey teamed up with Latto for the 2022 remix of the rapper’s breakthrough track “Big Energy.” DJ Khaled also contributed to the song — her first top five track on the Billboard Hot 100, which peaked at No. 3 on the all-genre tally. The song spent a total of 51 weeks on the chart.

The collaborations have since continued for the 24-year-old star. Earlier this year, Latto enlisted Cardi B for the “Put It On Da Floor” remix titled “Put It On Da Floor Again” (No. 13 Hot 100 peak, 10 weeks). The rapper also recently collaborated with Rakim, one of the pioneers of hip-hop, for a remake of his 1992 classic “Don’t Sweat the Technique.”

“I was a little intimidated going in the studio, hopping on an instrumental like that, but it all worked out,” Latto explained of the song, made for Sprite’s global music program Sprite Limelight. “I put pressure on myself. A lot of times it don’t even be pressure, I just make it up and put it on myself cause I’m a perfectionist.”

Going forward, Latto plans to keep a positive outlook on her career. “I don’t think I would change anything,” she said. “I think everything happened for a reason. I think my career has been moving at its own pace and the pace works good for me.”