Gloria Estefan, Pedro Capó, Anitta & More to Perform at 2021 Latin Grammys

The Latin Recording Academy announced additional performers on Monday (Nov. 15) set to take the stage for the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 18 in Las Vegas.

Gloria Estefan — accompanied by Anitta, Carlinhos Brown, Laércio da Costa, Pedro Capó, Farina, Giulia Be and Diego Torres — will open the Latin Grammys with a three-song medley, including her iconic song “Abriendo Puertas,” along with “Cuando Hay Amor” and “Magalenha.”

Additionally, Ángela Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar, María Becerra, Eladio Carrión, Silvestre Dangond, Emmanuel, Joss Favela, Evaluna Montaner, Ricardo Montaner, Fito Páez, Residente, Sofía Reyes, among others, have joined the broadcast as presenters.

The new group of artists join previously announced performers Mon Laferte, Grupo Firme, Bad Bunny, Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Rubén Blades, C. Tangana, Calibre 50, Los Dos Carnales, Alejandro Fernández, Juanes, Maná, Ozuna, Danna Paola and Myke Towers, among others.

As previously reported by Billboard, five-time nominee C. Tangana is set to perform alongside Antonio Carmona, Diego del Morao, Jorge Drexler, Israel Fernández, La Húngara, Natalia Lafourcade and Omar Apollo. Meanwhile, Juanes will perform a new arrangement of Juan Gabriel’s iconic “No Tengo Dinero,” alongside Rubén Albarrán and Meme del Real of Café Tacvba.

With the theme “rediscovering life through music,” the three-hour show will air live on Univision at 8 p.m. ET, preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET. The telecast, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, will “invite audiences to rediscover what’s important in life using music as a storyline,” according to a statement from the Latin Recording Academy.

Colombian singer-songwriter Camilo leads the 2021 Latin Grammys nominees with 10 nods, including nominations in the album, record, and song of the year categories. He’s followed by tropical music icon Juan Luis Guerra with six, Spanish rapper Tangana with five nominations, and multiple artists, including Bad Bunny, with four.

See the complete list of nominees here.