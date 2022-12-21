×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Las Vegas Punk Rock Museum Opening Delayed Until March

The Punk Rock Museum, slated to debut next month, will open later than expected.

Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada. Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The opening of a Las Vegas museum devoted to punk rock music has been pushed back.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Wednesday (Dec. 21) that the Punk Rock Museum, slated to debut next month, will open its doors in March.

The 12,000-square-foot museum is situated between the Las Vegas Strip and downtown. It will include a bar, a tattoo parlor, a wedding chapel and a “jam room.”

Related

Adele

A Full List of Current Las Vegas Residencies (Updating)

Several punk rock artists have signed on to act as tour guides, including Roger Miret of Agnostic Front and Louiche Mayorga of Suicidal Tendencies.

The museum’s opening day is March 10. Tours will begin April 1.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad