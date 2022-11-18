Landon Barker Says Dad Travis Barker Is ‘Always In My Corner’

Landon Barker opened up about his relationship with Travis Barker in a new interview on Friday (Nov. 18).

“He’s always in my corner,” the 19-year-old told E! News. “He’s always there for me as I am for him.” That support naturally extending to the younger Barker’s budding rock music career, with his famous dad making a surprise appearance during his show at The Roxy in L.A. last month to perform a yet-to-be-released collaboration together.

Landon also commented on what it’s like seeing his dad reunite with his Blink-182 bandmates for their upcoming reunion tour and new musical era, saying, “I guess the best way to say it is he’s making s–t happen and doing things that he genuinely enjoys. If that’s putting Blink back together, if that’s being in the studio, whatever it is, I feel like he’s prioritizing what he wants and people are impressed by it and people enjoy it. I feel like he’s really just doing what makes him happy.”

Most recently, the famed drummer has been spending time in the studio with The Veronicas as the Australian sibling duo charts a new course under John Feldmann’s label Big Noise. Earlier this week, he rang in his 47th birthday with sweet well wishes from wife Kourtney Kardashian, her sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner and more.

Barker and the other two-thirds of Blink-182 are slated to kick off their hotly anticipated world tour next March with stops in North America, South America, Mexico, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. The international trek will also include headlining slots at 2023 Lollapaloozas in Chile, Argentina and Brazil as well as next year’s iteration of When We Were Young.