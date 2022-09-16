Lance Bass Thinks Britney Spears Will Perform Again: ‘We All Want Her to Make New Music’

Lance Bass is always rooting for Britney Spears.

On Friday (Sept. 16), the former boy bander opened up about his longtime pal, including his prediction that she’ll eventually make her way back to the stage.

“I want her to do whatever she feels comfortable with for sure,” he said in a new interview with Rolling Stone. “And yes, right now, I’m sure she’s not thinking about performing and being on set anywhere, but I know Britney, and she loves performing. She loves being an entertainer, and I see her back on that stage at some point. I don’t know if it’s anytime soon, but we all want her to make new music.”

The *NSYNC member’s positive outlook comes in stark contrast to the princess of pop’s latest thoughts about returning to the stage, though. Earlier this week, she shared a characteristically candid post on Instagram vehemently shooting down the possibility.

“I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f— and no I won’t probably perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point,” Spears wrote. She also claimed in the post that the only music video she was pleased with over the course of her 13-year conservatorship was the one she shot for 2013’s “Work Bi—.”

Spears has, however, mounted her first musical comeback in years by collaborating with Elton John on their new single “Hold Me Closer,” which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Sept. 10). The song’s success earned the pop star her first top 10 and highest entry on the chart in the decade since “Scream and Shout,” her 2012 collaboration with will.i.am, peaked at No. 3.