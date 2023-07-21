Lana Del Rey Works a Shift at a Waffle House in Alabama: See the Photos

How is Lana Del Rey beating summertime sadness this year? By working at a Waffle House in Alabama, serving it up Lana style.

The 38-year-old singer-songwriter was spotted Thursday (July 20) pouring coffee and chatting with customers at a Waffle House location in Florence, Ala., in full employee uniform complete with a “Lana” name tag. During break times, she was able to snap a few photos with fans, blue vape pen in hand.

Neither Lana nor folks on the scene have provided any explanation as to why she was working there. (Billboard has reached out to her reps for comment.) The “Doin’ Time” singer is, however, notorious for including homages to Americana aesthetics and traditions in her music — she even name-checked the city of Florence in her Ocean Blvd. track “Paris, Texas.”

“She was there, wearing a uniform and everything,” Karina Cisneros Juarez, who met the artist at the restaurant, told local news site AL.com. “It was a bit surreal. I just told her how much I loved her music and her work in general. She was super lovely, and incredibly nice.”

“It was great! She was so down to earth and real with us,” Macy Ladner, who also met the musician, told the publication. “Talked with me and my friend about our jobs as teachers, about how she’s working on a new recording.”

Whatever the reason, fans online think the situation is hilarious. One person commented on Twitter, “This is just so unbelievably Lana coded, she is so unserious,” while another joked, “Unfortunately Lana Del Rey was fired today at waffle house for vaping in the walk in refrigerator :(“

This isn’t the first time the Grammy nominee has been spotted in Alabama this week. Pictures and videos have been cropping up online for the past few days of her going about her business in the southern state, getting her nails done in a salon in Birmingham and signing autographs outside of an America’s Thrift Store in Florence.

See snaps of Lana working at Waffle House below:

Lana Del Rey working at Waffle House pic.twitter.com/7V5av4OFrs — honeymoun (@honeymounz) July 20, 2023