Lana Del Rey Reveals ‘Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ Track List Featuring Bleachers, Father John Misty & More

We’re officially two months away from the arrival of Lana Del Rey‘s ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, and on Friday (Jan. 13), the singer unveiled the official track listing for the much-anticipated release in a post on her private Instagram page.

The 16-track set out on March 10 includes the previously released title track, as well as a number of collaborations. Del Rey is teaming up with Father John Misty on “Let the Light In,” Tommy Genesis on “Peppers” and Bleachers on “Margaret,” seemingly a sweet reference to frontman Jack Antonoff‘s fiancée Margaret Qualley. Both Jon Batiste and Judah Smith have their own respective interludes on the forthcoming album.

Lana Del Rey reveals the official track list for her new album, ‘Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd,’ releasing March 10. pic.twitter.com/TFnqdr0KSi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 13, 2023

Antonoff, who previously worked with Del Rey on 2021’s Chemtrails Over the Country Club, is also listed on the cover as a producer, as are Mike Hermosa, Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes, who worked on Blue Bannisters, also released in 2021. The new record is available now for pre-order on the New York native’s website, as are vinyls with several alternate covers.

The Grammy-nominated artist hasn’t released a full album since Blue Bannisters last year, but she did drop an ethereal single titled “Watercolor Eyes” in January for Euphoria‘s soundtrack. She also worked with Father John Misty on the EP Buddy’s Rendezvous this year, and was featured on Taylor Swift’s Midnights track “Snow On the Beach,” which became Del Rey’s second Billboard Hot 100 top 10 hit.