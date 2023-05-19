Lana Del Rey Gives Belated Release to ‘Say Yes To Heaven’: Stream It Now

Written a decade ago, and circulated online for almost two years, Lana Del Rey finally gives fans that slice of heaven they were waiting for.

At the stroke of midnight, the U.S. alternative-pop princess gave a proper release to “Say Yes To Heaven,” a dreamy downbeat number, filled out with mellow guitar arpeggios and a touch of tambourine and kick.

Co-written in 2012 with Rick Nowels, “Say Yes To Heaven” leaked online back in October 2020 and took a journey of its own on TikTok.

The track did not, however, appear on Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean, her ninth studio album, which dropped in March.

Tunnel was co-produced by Del Rey alongside Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji, includes assists from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML, and was an immediate international hit.

In the United States, the set went to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, her ninth appearance in the top 10; it blasted to No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart, her sixth No. 1 there and eighth top 10; and No. 1 on the ARIA Chart, her fifth No. 1 in Australia and eighth top 10 overall.

With that embarrassment of musical riches in her arsenal, Del Rey will perform a bunch of outdoor shows in the months ahead, including dates at Brazil’s MITA music festival in Rio De Janeiro (June 27) and Sao Paulo (Aug. 3), and Festival D’Ete in Quebec, Canada.

Her itinerary includes major outdoor summer shows in the U.K., beginning with a date June 24 at Glastonbury Festival, then, on July 9, she’ll close the BST Hyde Park series in central London with a headline performance. According to reps from Polydor Records, she’ll be “accompanied by an array of special guests that are still to be announced.”

Festival appearances in the U.S. follow at Lallapalooza, Outside Lands and All Things Go.

Stream “Say Yes To Heaven” below.



