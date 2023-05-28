×
Lana Del Rey Delivers Live Debut of ‘Ocean Blvd’ Songs at First Concert in Three-Plus Years

The songstress returned to the stage at Rio De Janeiro's MITA Festival on May 27.

Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey at Billboard Women In Music held at YouTube Theater on March 1, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores/PMC

Lana Del Rey returned to the live stage for the first time in more than three years at the MITA Festival 2023 in Rio De Janeiro.

During her headlining set on Saturday (May 27), the alternative-pop princess delivered the live debut of numerous songs from her latest album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, including set opener “A&W,” “Candy Necklace,” “The Grants” and the title track. Check out some of her performances from the fest here.

Ocean Blvd, Del Rey’s ninth album, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in March 2023. The 16-song set includes guest appearances by Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

The Brazilian music fest also found the songstress giving first-time performances of “Arcadia” (from 2021’s Blue Banisters) and “Flipside” (from 2014’s Ultraviolence), according to Rolling Stone.

The MITA Festival reportedly marked Del Rey’s first full concert since November 2019. Since then, she’s appeared on such TV programs as The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and made an onstage appearance with Bleachers at High Water Festival in 2023.

Del Rey received the Visionary Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music. Speaking at the annual ceremony earlier in early March, the singer admitted to being happy with how it’s all going.

“I don’t exactly have a long-term vision at all, but if you were curious, I am very, very happy,” Del Rey said during her speech. “When I released my first album 14 years ago, the waters were not quite as warm. I’m really happy for everyone who feels like it’s a wonderful time in the culture to be themselves and express themselves. It didn’t feel that way in 2008.”

