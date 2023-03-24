×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lana Del Rey Drives on With Ninth Album ‘Ocean Blvd’: Stream It Now

Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML are guests on "Ocean Blvd."

Lana Del Rey photographed on January 27, 2023 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.
Lana Del Rey photographed on January 27, 2023 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles. Lia Clay Miller

Lana Del Rey has some strike rate.

With Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, her latest album release, the alternative pop siren has a ninth full-length studio album in just 14 years.

With the exception of her self-titled debut EP from 2010 (which peaked at No. 20), every one of them has cracked the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, with two of them hitting the summit (Ultraviolence from 2014 and Lust for Life from 2017).

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Bleachers

Father John Misty

Jon Batiste

See latest videos, charts and news

Ocean Blvd should keep that streak alive.

Related

Usher, Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Usher to Headline Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's Blue Diamond Gala

Co-produced by Del Rey alongside Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji, Ocean Blvd dropped at the stroke of midnight, and carries the previously-released singles “A&W,” “The Grants” and the title track.

The Angelino is the reigning Visionary Award winner at Billboard Women in Music. Speaking at the annual ceremony earlier this month in her hometown, she admitted to being happy with how it’s all going.

“I don’t exactly have a long-term vision at all, but if you were curious, I am very, very happy,” she said during her speech. “When I released my first album 14 years ago, the waters were not quite as warm. I’m really happy for everyone who feels like it’s a wonderful time in the culture to be themselves and express themselves. It didn’t feel that way in 2008.”

She continued, “I feel like being happy is the ultimate goal, so I did it.”

Her fans will be happy too, with a new album arriving just in time for the weekend.

Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML are guests on Ocean Blvd, which spans 16 songs and can be streamed in full below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad