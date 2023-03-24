Lana Del Rey Drives on With Ninth Album ‘Ocean Blvd’: Stream It Now

Lana Del Rey has some strike rate.

With Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, her latest album release, the alternative pop siren has a ninth full-length studio album in just 14 years.

With the exception of her self-titled debut EP from 2010 (which peaked at No. 20), every one of them has cracked the top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart, with two of them hitting the summit (Ultraviolence from 2014 and Lust for Life from 2017).

Ocean Blvd should keep that streak alive.

Co-produced by Del Rey alongside Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes, and Benji, Ocean Blvd dropped at the stroke of midnight, and carries the previously-released singles “A&W,” “The Grants” and the title track.

The Angelino is the reigning Visionary Award winner at Billboard Women in Music. Speaking at the annual ceremony earlier this month in her hometown, she admitted to being happy with how it’s all going.

“I don’t exactly have a long-term vision at all, but if you were curious, I am very, very happy,” she said during her speech. “When I released my first album 14 years ago, the waters were not quite as warm. I’m really happy for everyone who feels like it’s a wonderful time in the culture to be themselves and express themselves. It didn’t feel that way in 2008.”

She continued, “I feel like being happy is the ultimate goal, so I did it.”

Her fans will be happy too, with a new album arriving just in time for the weekend.

Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML are guests on Ocean Blvd, which spans 16 songs and can be streamed in full below.