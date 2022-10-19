Lana Del Rey Says She Lost Unreleased Music & Book After Her Devices Were Stolen

Lana Del Rey took to social media on Instagram this week to share a series of videos explaining that her laptop, hard drives and camcorders were stolen from her car while she was out on Melrose Place in Los Angeles.

Explore Explore Lana Del Rey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

As a result, the star shared that she lost a 200-page manuscript for her upcoming book from Simon & Schuster, which she had not backed up and must start over. And while she erased the contents of the laptop remotely, Del Rey said she still is noticing unreleased songs being leaked online.

“Please don’t listen to the music if you hear it because it’s not coming out yet,” she asked of her fans. “And in terms of the book, I loved the book that I lost with all of my heart and put a lot of passion into it. And in terms of the camcorders, we shall see what happens with that.”

On a positive note, Del Rey is just days away from being featured on Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Midnights on the LP’s track, “Snow on the Beach.” Swift shared that her collaborator is “one of the best musical artists ever. The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege.” Midnights arrives on Friday (Oct. 21).

See below for the full message from Del Rey, screen recorded and shared by a fan Twitter page.