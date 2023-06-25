Lana Del Rey Apologizes to Glastonbury Fans After Showing Up Late: ‘My Hair Takes So Long’

Lana Del Rey‘s headlining set at the 2023 Glastonbury Festival on Saturday (June 24) was cut short after the singer showed up late to the performance.

The “Summertime Sadness” songstress, who was slated to perform at 10:30 p.m., according to the festival’s website, arrived about 30 minutes behind schedule, the Guardian reports. Del Rey blamed the tardiness on issues with her hair.

Explore Explore Lana Del Rey See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I was so f—ing late that I am about to rush this set to death,” she told the crowd. “If they cut power, I’m super f—ing sorry, my hair takes so long to do. Let’s keep on running the set as it’s supposed to go.”

Del Rey’s microphone was cut off at midnight while she was performing her 2012 track “Video Games,” forcing her to sing it a cappella alongside festival-goers. She then walked around the stage for a brief time before being gently escorted away by what appeared to be security and stagehands.

The singer returned to the live stage for the first time in more than three years at Rio De Janeiro’s MITA Festival on May 27. She performed 20 songs in Brazil, while her Glastonbury set only made it to 15 songs before its abrupt midnight ending.

Del Rey’s ninth album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in March 2023. The 16-song release includes guest appearances by Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis, and SYML.

She is scheduled to perform at numerous other music festivals this year, including Lollapalooza, Outside Lands and the All Things Go festivals.

Watch Del Rey’s apology to Glastonbury fans below.

Lana Del Rey apologizing to fans for being late pic.twitter.com/WbITGRDC50 — jude (@jfloridakilos) June 24, 2023