Lana Del Rey’s Father Is Loving Being the ‘First Nepo Daddy’

Talent runs in the family! Lana Del Rey‘s 69-year-old father Rob Grant is gearing up to unveil his debut album, Lost at Sea, on June 9.

The boat-loving dad chatted with GQ about working with his superstar daughter while making music. “She’ll start singing and the songs will come together magically, but in a very beautiful, organic, intuitive way,” he shares. “There’s no planning.”

“It’s so cool to create music with my daughter,” he added. “Because we really are very simpatico.”

As for being potentially the world’s first nepo daddy in a world of nepo babies, Rob has no problem with accepting the honor. “The nepo daddy thing I love,” he said, noting that he first saw the phrase in his Instagram comment section. “I thought, ‘My God, this would make really cool merch.’”

He added, “I’m happy to be the first nepo daddy.”

Lana, meanwhile, dropped her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, in March and the set went to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking her ninth appearance in the top 10. Tunnel was co-produced by Del Rey alongside Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes and Benji, and includes assists from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis and SYML.

The singer-songwriter also unveiled “Say Yes to Heaven” last week, which was written a decade ago and circulated online for almost two years.