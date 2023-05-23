×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Lana Del Rey’s Father Is Loving Being the ‘First Nepo Daddy’

Rob Grant's debut album is out on June 9.

Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey Neil Krug

Talent runs in the family! Lana Del Rey‘s 69-year-old father Rob Grant is gearing up to unveil his debut album, Lost at Sea, on June 9.

The boat-loving dad chatted with GQ about working with his superstar daughter while making music. “She’ll start singing and the songs will come together magically, but in a very beautiful, organic, intuitive way,” he shares. “There’s no planning.” 

“It’s so cool to create music with my daughter,” he added. “Because we really are very simpatico.” 

Related

Lisa Manobal

Fans Are Freaking Out Over BLACKPINK's Lisa & BTS' V Posing for Pics Together in Cannes

Explore

Explore

Lana Del Rey

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

As for being potentially the world’s first nepo daddy in a world of nepo babies, Rob has no problem with accepting the honor. “The nepo daddy thing I love,” he said, noting that he first saw the phrase in his Instagram comment section. “I thought, ‘My God, this would make really cool merch.’”

He added, “I’m happy to be the first nepo daddy.”

Lana, meanwhile, dropped her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, in March and the set went to No. 3 on the Billboard 200, marking her ninth appearance in the top 10. Tunnel was co-produced by Del Rey alongside Mike Hermosa, Jack Antonoff, Drew Erickson, Zach Dawes and Benji, and includes assists from Jon Batiste, Bleachers, Father John Misty, Judah Smith, Tommy Genesis and SYML.

The singer-songwriter also unveiled “Say Yes to Heaven” last week, which was written a decade ago and circulated online for almost two years.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad