Lana Del Rey Engaged to Range Media Partners’ Evan Winiker

Congratulations are in order for Lana Del Rey and Range Media Partners’ Evan Winiker, who are engaged, sources tell Billboard.

While the couple have successfully kept their relationship under wraps, they’ve been spotted in public a few times together over the past several months, including a September outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival and, most recently, at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown, Calif., earlier this month, where they posed for pictures with fans.

The “A&W” singer was previously linked to fellow musician Jack Donoghue.

Winiker, a managing partner at Range Media, works with clients including MAX, Daya, Disco Biscuits, Skyler Stonestreet and Walk Off the Earth. He’s also a musician himself, having previously played in the band Steel Train, who toured with Tegan and Sara, Ben Folds, The Fray, Silversun Pickups and more. Jack Antonoff was also a member of Steel Train, and the producer is a frequent Del Rey collaborator, most recently working on her freshly released album Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

It’s been an exciting year for Del Rey, whose ninth studio album leads the midweek U.K. chart, and if it keeps its position at the summit, Ocean Blvd will mark the singer’s sixth U.K. chart crown in just over a decade, following Born to Die (2012), Ultraviolence (2014), Lust for Life (2017), Norman F*cking Rockwell! (2019) and Chemtrails Over the Country Club (2021).

She was also honored with the Visionary Award at Billboard‘s 2023 Women in Music ceremony earlier this month. “I feel like being happy is the ultimate goal. So I did it,” Del Rey said during her moving acceptance speech.